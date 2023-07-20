Naperville’s National Night Out slated for July 31 and August 1

National Night Out returns to Naperville on July 31 for a two-day celebration of community spirit.

Commonly referred to as “America’s Night Out Against Crime,” the nationwide event aims to help prevent crime by bringing neighbors together for fun and friendship.

Community Kick-Off Celebration

National Night Out begins at 6 p.m. on Monday, July 31 with a Community Kick-Off Celebration at the Fry Family YMCA, located at 2120 95th St.

The free event will include a bouncy house, magic acts, food, a chance to interact with police personnel and equipment, and more.

The night will cap off with a showing of Disney Pixar’s “Monster Inc.” Folks are encouraged to bring blankets and chairs for the movie.

National Night Out neighborhood events

National Night Out continues the next day, as more than 45 neighborhoods will host local events featuring live music, food trucks, and more.

Representatives from the Naperville Police Department, fire department, public works, and utility departments will attend many local events.

The list of participating neighborhoods can be found on the city’s website.

Donation Drive

Throughout the festivities, Loaves & Fishes Community Services will be collecting items for those in need.

Donations will be accepted at the YMCA event, and neighborhoods are encouraged to collect needed food and personal care items.

