Naperville’s Timber Creek Park playground reopens with new equipment

The Naperville Park District held a ribbon-cutting ceremony for the reopening of the Timber Creek Park playground on the city’s south side on Tuesday.

Kids were treated with beverages and bubbles as they swung around on the new playground equipment.

“I think it’s a great turnout here and it looks like a lot of people that were involved in the selection process came out to celebrate,” said Jessica Burgdorf, the Naperville Park District Project Manager.

New playground equipment at Timber Creek Park

The park district chose the new playground equipment based on feedback from more than 25 families in the neighborhood.

“Last summer, we sent out an online survey, so the neighborhood was able to vote within five different options,” said Burgdorf.

The winning design includes standards like slides and climbers but also some sure-to-be new favorites like a horizontal ladder, rock crawl, and web climber.

And there’s perks for parents as well.

“So we replaced the shelter with a slightly larger shelter and then also replaced the benches and picnic tables, site amenities like that,” said Burgdorf.

Improving accessibility and comfortability

And one new add addressed a specific need.

“We did get direct requests to make it more accessible, so we added a ramp structure to the 5 to 12 [year-old section],” Burgdorf said.

Helping kids beat the heat was also a focus.

“And then we also added shade structures on both the 2 to 5 [year-old section] and 5 to 12 [year-old section], so that helps in the hot summer months keep the equipment more comfortable,” said Burgdorf.

Five new trees will help add some shade as well, as kids gather up to make new friends and try out all the new features at the renovated park.

If you have a story idea, we want to hear from you!