Napervillle college students charged after gun, pot allegedly found in dorm room

Two North Central College students are facing charges after Naperville police say they found a loaded gun and 39 bags of cannabis in their dorm room, according to a news release by the DuPage County State’s Attorney and Naperville police chief.

Kurtis Cruz, 18, was denied pre-trial release Sunday morning after being charged with one count of unlawful possession of a weapon in school. His roommate, Diyonnes King, 18, was charged with one count of delivery of cannabis on school grounds and one count of delivery of cannabis, 30-500 grams. King was released after his court appearance yesterday with the condition that he not enter North Central dormitories.

Gun discovered while investigating report of loud music, smell of cannabis, police said

Naperville police say early Saturday morning, around 1:10 a.m., they were called by North Central College campus safety officers who said they’d heard loud music and smelled cannabis coming from a dorm room.

The safety officers said when they checked into it, they saw a loaded handgun and a firearm magazine in the room, which was occupied by two residents later identified as Cruz and King.

When Naperville police arrived, they allegedly found a “Gen. 5 Glock 29 10 mm with a loaded twenty-six round capacity extended magazine with one round in the chamber” in a black backpack under Cruz’s bed. They said they also discovered about 39 bags of cannabis, weighing 136 grams, in a gray backpack belonging to King.

Discovery of gun ‘very alarming’ says DuPage state’s attorney

DuPage County State’s Attorney Robert Berlin called the dorm room discovery of a loaded gun “very alarming.”

“A college campus is supposed to be a safe place for learning and growth, not a place where students and staff alike have to be concerned for their personal safety,” Berlin said.

Naperville Police Chief Jason Arres thanked both the North Central campus safety officers and his own officers for their “quick, professional response.”

“Keeping our students, staff, and community safe is our top priority. This incident involved allegations of illegal drug sales and a loaded firearm on a college campus, which is very concerning,” said Arres.

Cruz will next appear in court on March 3. King’s next court appearance is March 2.

