Navigate cold weather health during Naperville Winter snow storms

As temperatures drop, it’s essential to recognize and manage common cold-weather health conditions. From the mild annoyance of cold to more severe conditions like hypothermia, understanding these ailments is vital for maintaining good health during the colder months.

Possible health concerns being indoors

“During weather conditions like this, it is important to stay indoors as much as possible. Try and maintain a healthy physical workout routine and keep busy with work and other priorities as well. That helps a lot,” explains Dr. Daryl Wilson of Endeavor Edwards Hospital.

The most frequent conditions people encounter in cold weather include the common cold symptoms of these conditions:

Cough

Sore Throat

Runny Nose

Fever

More severe symptoms related to Influenza and flu include:

Cough

Sore Throat

Muscle and Body Aches

Headaches

Chills and Sweats

Diarrhea

Advice for managing physical and mental health

These viral infections happen in cold weather due to decreased humidity and close indoor places. Most often, they are transferred through close personal contact and contaminated surfaces, especially when living in close proximity with four or more people.

“Recognizing symptoms early is key. When you experience one or multiple symptoms, you should get in contact with your doctor or primary care physician,” said Wilson.

Another important aspect of keeping well while indoors is managing mental health. Mental Health conditions such as depression and anxiety can increase with prolonged times indoors. Wilson recommends keeping a routine and remaining active during the winter.

“Get yourself in the gym, or your own gym, walk around the house, walk the stairs, do calisthenics, anything you can do to keep your body moving. Make sure you get good sleep. That’s also another important aspect of your health in general,” said Wilson.

However, in case you do have to go outdoors, make sure to wear multiple layers of warm clothing as below-freezing temperatures are expected during this weekend and into next week.

The cold weather brings a unique set of health challenges. To understand the symptoms and treatments of common cold-weather conditions. You can find more information on the Endeavor Edwards Hospital website.

