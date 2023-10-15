Neuqua Valley’s Ryan Mohler glides 73 yards for the score

A few weeks ago, we saw Wildcat wide receiver Cooper Lehman make an amazing touchdown grab from a throw by Neuqua Valley’s Ryan Mohler. This week, it was Mohler’s turn to make a highlight play against the DeKalb Barbs. This play is presented by Trunnell Insurance.

Neuqua Valley’s Ryan Mohler runs past the DeKalb defense

We’re in the second quarter and Neuqua has possession on their 27-yard line. Mohler runs the read option and takes it himself, as he fakes the entire DeKalb defensive line. In the second level, Mohler makes a Barb defender eat some mud after a great move, and he runs for the score. It’s a 73-yard touchdown from Mohler and his second of the night, after running one in from 48 yards out in the first quarter.

Neuqua goes on to thrash DeKalb, winning by a final score of 40-6.

