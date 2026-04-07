New director of high school curriculum coming to IPSD 204

York Community High School principal Jessica Hurt is set to finish out the year in her current role before she’ll join Indian Prairie School District 204 as the new director of high school curriculum.

School board members approved Hurt’s appointment during their meeting Monday night. She’ll fill a vacancy created when previous high school curriculum leader Michael Purcell left the district earlier this year, Superintendent Adrian Talley said.

Teaching background, administrative award

Hurt is completing her third year as principal at York, which is the second school where she’s been an administrator. She’ll begin her time in 204 on July 1.

Hurt started her career as a social studies teacher in Oswego District 308, according to her LinkedIn page, then later taught and took on administrative roles for a total of 16 years at Hinsdale Central High School.

Talley pointed out her recognition as DuPage County Assistant Principal of the Year in 2022, when she was at Hinsdale Central, as he introduced her to the school board and community.

The board’s vote to appoint Hurt to her newest leadership role was unanimous, with one member, Catey Genc, absent.

Hurt and family excited for opportunity in Dist. 204

Hurt said she’s excited to work within 204 as a highly regarded unit district, where she can strive to ensure a seamless transition for students as they enter high school.

“Thank you so much for this wonderful opportunity,” Hurt said about her new role. “I am so thrilled to be able to join this prestigious district and this team to lead the work at all three high schools.”

She’s also joining a district where she has a bit of family history. Hurt said her husband, fellow educator James Milkert, once worked as a teacher and volleyball coach at Metea Valley High School, while her mother-in-law was a speech pathologist in Indian Prairie’s preschool for 20 years.

“It means so much to our family to be able to join District 204,” Hurt said. “I look forward to getting at it.”

Photo courtesy: IPSD 204

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