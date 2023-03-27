New downtown Naperville development envisions shift from accounting to condos    

A longtime commercial building that has housed a local accounting office in downtown Naperville could soon be razed and replaced with a new 4-story, multi-family residential condo building, based on a recently submitted development proposal to city officials.

Lee Mandel and Associates, a locally owned accounting firm, has submitted a petition to Naperville officials for a new project dubbed Riverwalk Place. The proposal is planned for land at 415 Jackson Ave., at the northwest corner of Jackson Avenue and Mill Street.

‘A staple in our downtown’

Vince Rosanova, who is serving as Mandel’s legal representative for the redevelopment proposal, outlined the details at the most recent city Planning and Zoning Commission meeting. He described Mandel’s accounting firm as “a staple in our downtown.”

While the accounting office will give way to the residential development, Rosanova said Mandel’s presence will remain.

“Upon redevelopment, the Mandel family will go from working here on a daily basis to residing here,” Rosanova said.

From a technical standpoint, Mandel’s petition requests combining two existing lots into one. It also seeks authority to rezone the 10,934 site from a current designation of office, commercial and industrial to a secondary downtown district status, which is in place to serve as a transition between the central retail core and outlying residential areas.

Riverwalk Place has been touted by Rosanova and others as a modern, aesthetically-pleasing development that will breathe new life into the high profile area, which is located near the DuPage River and provides views of Centennial Beach.

Some of the architectural features could include smooth metal and wood siding accent materials against the backdrop of a neutral color scheme and varying rooflines.

City planner, commissioners offers up support for proposal

Pointing to Naperville’s long-range master plan that stretches into 2030, Community Planner Gabrielle Mattingly said the department has been supportive of Riverwalk Place because its use and rezoning fit into it.

Before casting their affirmative recommendation to the city council, several commissioners gave high marks to the proposal in its current iteration.

“I think it looks fantastic and is a nice transition into the neighborhood that’s already there,” commissioner Oriana Van Someren said.

Anthony Losurdo, who chairs the Planning and Zoning Commission, offered similar sentiments. He stated, “It’s a needed addition to the downtown area. I think it looks great.”

At least one voice in opposition to development

The Planning and Zoning Commission did not take any verbal testimony for or against Riverwalk Place at the recent meeting. But the panel did receive one email from a nearby resident who had questions and concerns about the project.

“I am OPPOSED to this development. I recommend this team SLOW DOWN and provide more information,” Sandy Lijewski wrote in an email to the city’s transportation, engineering and development department. “There has been a lot of luxury apartment building in the area. Do we really need this?”

The city council will take up the commission’s favorable recommendation and could cast a final vote on the rezoning at an upcoming meeting.

Artist rendering: Lee Mandel & Associates

