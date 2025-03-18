New explosives detection K-9 joins Naperville Police Department

The Naperville Police Department recently welcomed a new face to the force, a yellow Labrador retriever named Scout.

K-9 Scout, the newest member of the NPD

The nearly 2-year-old pup is the NPD’s first single-purpose explosives detection K-9. These dogs assist police with patrolling large gatherings and events, sniffing out dangerous explosives, and alerting law enforcement.

If a dog discovers an explosive, they sit and keep their faces focused on the area, notifying the handler.

“Most of the time, there isn’t going to be an alert because we don’t have that concern. But it’s that safety that we know that the dogs went through the area and checked for that to keep these different festivals safe,” said Naperville Police Chief Jason Arres.

The training process for Scout and his handler

Scout comes from an NPD partner in Kane County, who assesses a variety of dogs and determines the best fit for the police department.

He works solely alongside his handler Naperville Police Officer Brett Kohler. Kohler explained that the K-9s undergo specific training before they are ready to join the force.

“We did a six-week academy, with Nick Wolf in Kane County. [It] consisted of basically imprinting a lot of different explosive odors on the dog. And having them indicate on those odors,” said Kohler.

He says it’s important to continue a regular training schedule for Scout, so his skills improve as he gets older.

“Usually every working day, I try to get some form of training in with him, whether it be obedience or getting on odors for practice,” said Kohler.

Those who see Kohler and Scout in the area are encouraged to ask permission before petting the dog but are always welcome to say hello.

“Make sure you say hi to them. Scout is a great dog. Everybody would love to meet them. We want to show them off so give a wave and welcome him to our team,” said Arres.

Scout joins fellow furry crimefighters on Naperville police K-9 team

Scout’s in good company, joining three other dogs on the K-9 team: Riggs, Dax, and Rocco.

Riggs is a Labrador retriever assigned to the investigations division’s drug unit and trained to detect illegal narcotics.

Dax, a Dutch shepherd, and Rocco, a German shepherd, are assigned to assist with general patrols in the community.

Scout fills the vacancy left by the retired bloodhound Jill, who was part of the patrol division and trained to trail people who are missing or wanted by police.

If you have a story idea, we want to hear from you!