New flavors and experiences with Naperville Restaurant Week

Naperville Restaurant Week returns Friday, Jan. 23, with deals on dining for residents and visitors.

“Restaurant week is a way to bring our restaurant community together, to highlight new dishes, new flavors, and deliver new experiences to both our residents and our visitors,” said Monica Connors, President of the Naperville Development Partnership

More than 60 restaurants participating

This year, diners can choose from more than 60 Naperville restaurants, with offers ranging from daily discounts to prix fixe menus that feature an appetizer, entree, and dessert for a set price.

“You might not order dessert because it’s that extra cost, but when it comes in a prix fixe menu, you’re trying some wonderful sweet flavors that you’ve never had before,” said Connors.

Sara’s Grill owner Sajjad Bhatti says these deals offer diners a way to try food they may not fully understand.

“People think Indian and Pakistani food is very hot, burning hot and spicy,” said Bhatti. “But it’s not.”

Or they can shake up their usual dining routine

“You can use this opportunity at restaurant week to try a new flavor profile that you’ve never tried before.”

A deal for diners and for restaurants

With restaurants providing set menus and discounts, there’s also an opportunity to try a restaurant or menu item that has a higher price point. “With a three course menu, it makes it more affordable for people to come out and try something different,” said Ben Ornelas, Executive Chef at the Naperville location of Morton’s The Steakhouse. “I think it’s a win-win…for the guests because they get a great menu at a lower price. And it’s also a win-win for the restaurant, for us, and I’m sure a lot of restaurants in the area benefit from Restaurant Week.”

That’s because it helps bring in diners.

“One of the reasons restaurant week is in January and February is because it’s the coldest months of the year,” said Connors. “It is the slowest time for restaurants, those two months.”

What’s being served up at Naperville Restaurant Week 2026?

Participating restaurants are listed on the Dine Naperville website. This year’s offerings run from January 23 through February 8.

