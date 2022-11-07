New Hibachi Restaurant Proposed For Naperville’s Bradford Commons

Naperville’s mixed-use Bradford Commons development off Route 59 and 75th Street could be welcoming a new hibachi restaurant.

The city’s Planning and Zoning Commission on Wednesday, Nov. 2, gave a favorable recommendation to Wu’s House, a growing restaurant chain hoping to add Naperville to its portfolio of Chicago-area locations. Michael Wu of Wu & Tran Naperville LLC is the applicant for the business.

The restaurant is slated to occupy a 2.15-acre parcel that is currently vacant at 2703 Beebe Drive, near two established businesses: X-Sport Fitness and a KLA daycare facility. A new 16,623-square-foot building, with indoor and outdoor seating accommodations, is part of Wu’s proposal.

A ‘family-oriented restaurant’

Wu’s House will feature a 400-seat dining area, according to the restaurant’s plans. The interior design includes a communal seating design, in anticipation of large gatherings.

Marcia Owens, the attorney representing Wu for the new business, outlined the restaurant concept in a presentation before commissioners.

“It’s a hibachi-style restaurant, featuring hibachi, Chinese, Thai and sushi food,” Owens said. “It’s a family-oriented restaurant. The hibachi style dining, where you dine around grill tables, tends to bring in families and celebrations for birthdays, anniversaries, sporting events — things of that nature.”

If city council votes in tandem with the commissioners’ favorable recommendation at its next meeting, Naperville will mark the sixth Wu’s House location. The eatery currently has established locations in Evergreen Park, Merrillville, Mokena, Orland Park and Palos Park.

Parking accommodations scrutinized

As is the case with any new commercial development, commissioners scrutinized a number of details, including the number of parking spaces.

According to city officials, Wu’s application materials include proposals for 146 parking spaces, which, on the surface, represents a deficiency off 17 stalls, per city code requirements. Restaurants generally are required to provide 10 parking stalls for each 1,000 square feet of floor area.

Wu’s House is attempting to alleviate the deficiency with an arrangement known as a reciprocal easement agreement with nearby occupant X-Sport Fitness to accommodate any overflow parking that might arise during peak business times.

The restaurant also supplied parking data for its newest location in Palos Park, which opened early this year, and included parking counts of 150 to 197 vehicles during peak times.

“I appreciate the parking count you took from the existing location,” commissioner Oriana Van Someren said. “That really helped give perspective to us because those businesses are already open.”

Building design, landscaping and other features

Commissioners also lauded Wu and the contractors he hired for the project for what they deemed an aesthetically pleasing proposal.

In her presentation, Owens said the Naperville Wu’s House location would feature a four-dimensional design, with a natural stone façade.

“The building is being positioned on the corner, with a streetscape aesthetic. There is an enlarged patio proposed,” Owens said. “There’s no bad side to the building. There will also be a heavy timber style features in the patio.”

Commissioner Anthony Losurdo, who serves as chairman, said he believed Wu’s House would be a positive addition to Bradford Commons.

“I think it looks great,” Losurdo said. “It’s a big restaurant.”

For Naperville News 17, Dave Fidlin reports.

photo courtesy: Wu’s House

If you have a story idea, send us a tip!