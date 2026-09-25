New mahjong and champagne lounge to open in Naperville

Clink Mahjong Social, a new mahjong and champagne lounge, is moving into Naperville’s 5th Avenue Station later this year, according to the business’s website.

Community game space

The business describes itself as the city’s “newest place for game lovers and community seekers,” with opportunities for mahjong players of all experience levels to play.

Bhavini Patel, the business’s broker with Caton Commercial Real Estate Group, told NCTV17 that lessons, guided and open play, in addition to mahjong leagues, are some of the options the business plans to offer.

Clink noted on its Instagram page that a grand opening is planned for December 2026.

Creating ‘Clink’

On the business’s website, founder Angela Holloway said she first became interested in mahjong after watching the movie “Crazy Rich Asians” while living in Singapore in 2021-2022.

A few years later, she started taking part in ‘Mahjong Mondays’ in her neighborhood. Holloway said she saw how the group of participants “craved connection and fun,” sparking the idea to grow this small community tradition into something bigger, and bring her love of champagne into the mix as well.

Other amenities

The business’s website said it is building out a “boutique champagne bar,” along with a studio, and that the space will be available for reservations and private events.

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