New Morton Arboretum Exhibit | NCC At Stagg Bowl | Winter Reading Program

New Morton Arboretum Exhibit

A new large-scale sculpture exhibit is coming to The Morton Arboretum in May 2023.

Polish-American artist and sculptor Olga Ziemska will be showcasing her Of the Earth display, with five sculptures that will incorporate parts of trees and natural elements from around the arboretum itself.

A first-generation child of Polish immigrants, this will be Ziemska’s largest exhibition to date.

The exhibit will launch May 26, 2023 and be on display until spring 2025. The Arboretum’s current exhibition, Human+Nature, will close at the end of February 2023, though a few of the Daniel Popper sculptures will remain on the arboretum grounds into March.

NCC Cardinals Play in Stagg Bowl

Tonight North Central College football will face Mount Union in the Stagg Bowl, which will be played in Annapolis, Maryland.

The Cardinals advanced to their third consecutive Division III National Championship game after a 49-14 win over Mary Hardin-Baylor last Saturday. NCC won the 2019 Stagg Bowl 41-14 over UW-Whitewater and fell in the 2021 Championship to Mary Hardin-Baylor 57-24.

The game can be seen at 6 p.m. on ESPNU, with watch parties across Naperville at Empire, The Lantern, Hizeman’s and Tapville Social.

Fat Rosie’s New Location

Fat Rosie’s Taco and Tequila Bar in downtown Naperville has moved across the street into a new location.

The restaurant can now be found at 22. E. Chicago Avenue, Suite 111. The new 8,500 square-foot space is about three times larger than the former location at 47 E. Chicago Avenue.

The new location is now open, but is serving dinner only through December 18. An official Grand Opening Fiesta for the new spot will be held January 12 at 4 p.m., and will feature food and drink specials, giveaways, entertainment and a ribbon cutting.

Longtime Edward-Elmhurst Health Leader Retiring

After 45 years in the healthcare industry, Mary Lou Mastro, MS, RN, FACHE, CEO of the South Region for NorthShore-Edward-Elmhurst Health (NS-EEH), has announced her retirement.

Mastro started in the field as a staff nurse at Rush Presbyterian St. Luke’s Medical Center. Over her career, she’s served in a number of leadership roles, including CEO of Linden Oaks at Edward, President and CEO of Edward Hospital, and System CEO for Edward-Elmhurst Health.

Her retirement becomes effective December 31, 2022. Stepping into her role will be Joe Dant, who is currently serving as President of Edward Hospital.

Winter Reading Challenge

The Naperville Public Library has kicked off its Winter Reading Program. This year’s theme is “The More You Read, The More You Gnome!” Both children and teens are invited to join in the challenge.

Those fifth grade and younger can either register online or at any of the three library locations. Once they sign up, they can pick up a Winter Reading Program kit. Kids set reading goals, then color in a gnome on their log once they’ve reached them. As they level up, they can collect a prize. At level three, they’ll receive a free book and an entry into the grand prize drawing.

Those in grades six through 12 can pick up a BINGO card at the reference desk of one of the three libraries. As they complete activities on the card, they can try to earn a BINGO along with a chance to win prizes. Then they can turn in their completed card to get a free book and an entry into the grand prize drawing.

The program runs through January 29.