New Naperville District 203 board members sworn in; officers selected    

Two new and two returning Naperville School District 203 Board of Education members took their oaths of office on Monday, May 5, as the results from last month’s consolidated election take hold.

The board took up a series of organizational matters for the next year, while also paying tribute to former board members Kristin Fitzgerald and Donna Wandke, who each served for a dozen years and opted this spring not to seek re-election.

Holly Blastic and Marc Willensky new to the 203 board

After taking their oaths of office, newly elected board members Holly Blastic and Marc Willensky each spoke briefly about their goals as they look to their four-year term ahead.

A recurring theme throughout the reorganization was the importance of support — particularly from family members — because of the time commitment involved with elected office.

“I’m just very grateful for the community, and everybody who has shown their support, helping through the campaign, speaking with me at the door,” Blastic said.

Willensky added, “I just want to say ‘thank you’ to everyone for their support, and I am so honored to be on this board. I am looking forward to working with the other board members, the superintendent and his cabinet.”

Charles Cush and Amanda McMillen share thoughts on returning

Incumbent board members Charles Cush and Amanda McMillen also were re-elected in the mix of the four seats that were available in this spring’s election.

“I want to thank, so much, the community for trusting me and bringing me back,” McMillen said. “I feel honored and thrilled to be able to continue another four years. … I feel really supported by an amazing community. I’m so happy to be a part of it, and I’m so proud of it, so ‘thank you.’”

Cush, in looking to his next four-year term, said he is optimistic about the district’s future and indicated he is eager to serve alongside Blastic and Willensky as they settle into their new roles.

“I’m just excited to be back,” Cush said. “I’m just thankful to the community, my fellow board members and to Holly and Mark, who I had the opportunity to meet on the campaign trail. … You’re going to make wonderful additions.”

Veteran board members to serve as president and vice president

In addition to administration of the oaths of office, another procedural matter in Naperville 203’s reorganization meeting was the selection of board officers.

After discussing nominees, the board, in a 6-0 vote, selected Cush as board president and Kristine Gericke as vice president. Gericke for the past two years had been serving as board president.

Gericke made the initial nomination for Cush to assume the leadership position.

“I feel Charles — his enthusiasm, his willingness and eagerness to always learn and grow would be a great asset for the board,” Gericke said. “I think he would lead us fairly and empathetically. It’s a special seat, and I do believe that all of the work he has done to this point has been leading to this position.”

Several other board members, including McMillen, signaled their support for Cush to lead the board as well.

“I know this doesn’t require a second, but I love your choice,” McMillen said to Gericke. “Charles Cush is a phenomenal human being. He’s served this board faithfully for nine years, and he’s committed for another four. He has historical knowledge; he’s very passionate.”

Cush nominated Gericke to the vice president role.

“I am very honored that my fellow board members elected me to this role,” Cush said. “I can think of no other person that I would rather have sitting next to me than someone who has led us and guided us, because I am going to need to lean on your leadership and guidance.”

Board member Joe Kozminski said he believed Gericke’s appointment to the vice president role would serve Naperville 203 well in the road ahead.

“I think her leadership and experience is an asset and, going forward, will be beneficial for the board,” Kozminski said.

Board member Melissa Kelley Black, who abstained from appointing Cush and Gericke to the respective positions, nominated Willensky for president and, subsequently, vice president. Willensky, however, declined both nominations.

