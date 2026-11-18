The city of Naperville has a new way for residents to report and receive information on power outages.

Third-party firm phone number, X account

On Wednesday, the city said in a press release that it has contracted with a third-party Canadian-based firm, Util-Assist, to provide a new power outage-specific phone number and X account for reports and updates.

Electric utility customers can call 1-888-808-1086, available 24 hours a day, 7 days a week, to report outages and get information. Updates will also be posted via @NaperPowerAlert on X.

Improving outage communication

The city said the new contract aims to boost communication and customer service for power outage information.

“Contracting with Util-Assist will improve the level of service for our Electric Utility customers with increased communication on outages, dynamic messaging information while customers are on hold, and no limit to the number of calls that can be received,” the city said in the news release.

Mayor Scott Wehrli notified residents of the new number at Tuesday night’s council meeting.

“It’s equipped to handle the number of calls from a city the size of Naperville,” Wehrli said.

Agents at the utilities contact center, PowerAssist, will handle inbound calls and verify information reported. Callers can find details about the duration or scope of an outage from the call center or on social media.

Beginning Wednesday, Nov. 18, the city said customers should call the PowerAssist number to report power outages and follow @NaperPowerAlert on X for the most recent updates.

The city said customers with utility billing questions should still call the Customer Care Center number, 630-420-6059.

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