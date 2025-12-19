Norbert Holtkamp chosen as new Fermilab director

A new director has been appointed at Fermi National Accelerator Laboratory in Batavia.

Norbert Holtkamp has been selected to lead Fermilab, with a start date of Jan. 12, 2026, according to a press release by the University of Chicago.

Holtkamp brings ‘wealth of scientific and managerial experience’ to role

Holtkamp’s appointment was announced Monday by University of Chicago President Paul Alivisatos, who serves as chair of the board of directors of Fermi Forward Discovery Group, L.L.C. Alivisatos noted his pleasure with the pick.

“We’re excited to welcome Norbert, who brings a wealth of scientific and managerial experience to Fermilab,” Alivisatos said in the news release.“He will champion Fermilab’s mission of pioneering scientific discovery, help ensure the success of projects critical to the lab’s future, strengthen the relationships necessary for shared achievements and inspire the next generation of researchers.”

Proven background in the world of particle physics

Holtkamp is currently a senior fellow at the Hoover Institution, where he is a proponent for international scientific collaboration. He is also working at the SLAC National Accelerator Laboratory at Stanford University, and at Stanford itself, as a professor of particle physics, astrophysics, and photon science

He previously served as the former deputy director of SLAC, and has a history of managing large scientific projects. While at SLAC, he oversaw construction of the world’s most powerful X-ray laser, the Linac Coherent Light Source Upgrade, and has worked in the field of fusion power.

Holtkamp also has experience at Fermilab itself, having worked there from 1998 to 2001, working on the particle accelerator known as the Main Injector, among other projects.

‘Deeply honored’ to be chosen ‘

Holtkamp said he was “deeply honored” to be chosen as Fermilab’s new director.

“Fermilab has done so much to advance our collective understanding of the fundamentals of our universe,” Holtkamp said. “I am committed to ensuring the laboratory remains the neutrino capital of America, and the world, and the safe and successful completion of LBNF-DUNE is key to that goal. I’m excited to rejoin Fermilab at this pivotal moment to guide this project and our other important modernization efforts to prepare the lab for a bright future.”

Holtkamp will succeed Young-Kee Kim, who stepped in as interim director in January 2025, after Dr. Lia Merminga resigned from the role.

Photo courtesy: University of Chicago

