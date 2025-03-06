North Central College expands partnership with Molex with new scholars program

North Central College is expanding its relationship with global electronics company Molex, through the development of the Molex Scholars program.

Scholarship opportunities and global field trips

The new initiative will launch this spring, offering undergraduate students studying engineering and business both scholarship and special learning opportunities.

The latter will be in the form of global field trips for North Central students studying abroad in spots where Molex has a presence, with a chance to interact with the company’s employees and see the facilities. The first will be this spring in Tokyo, Japan, with another slated for the fall in Limerick, Ireland. The experiences will be facilitated with the support of the college’s Center for Global Education.

As for scholarships, there will be two offerings: Molex Engineering Scholarships and Molex Business and Entrepreneurship Scholarships. More information on both can be found on the school’s academic works website.

Molex is also supporting the college through a gift to the Cardinal Operation Hope and Health initiative, which supplies emergency support to students with basic needs, whether shelter, food, clothing, transport, or educational supplies.

North Central and Molex value ongoing partnership

Molex’s ongoing partnership with North Central College resulted in a collaboration between the two on the Molex Advanced Electronics Lab within the Wentz Science Center, which opened in 2019.

That space offers hands-on learning opportunities and technology for those who plan to pursue careers in electrical engineering.

The Lisle-based company also has a presence on the College’s Engineering Advisory Board and the School of Business & Enterpreneurship Advisory Board, and takes part in on-campus career fairs, offering both internships and employment opportunities.

‘Transformational impact’ on students

“The generosity of Molex has had a transformational impact on our students,” said North Central College President Abiódún Gòkè-Pariolá in a news release. “Molex’s commitment over the years has made it possible for our engineering students to develop the skills they need to be highly successful and sought after beyond graduation. The Molex Scholars program is an important expansion of our relationship. It will provide students with critical financial support and extend the scope of Molex’s impact into our business programs.”

CEO of Molex Joe Nelligan expressed his pleasure at the collaboration.

“We believe that investing in education is investing in the future,” said Nelligan. “We are proud to support the Molex Scholars Program, which gives North Central students meaningful, real-world experiences that help them develop the skills and knowledge to reach their full potential.”

Photo courtesy: North Central College: pictured l-to-r: Molex CEO Joe Nelligan and North Central College President Abiodun Goke-Pariola

