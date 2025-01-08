North Central football returns to Naperville following Stagg Bowl 51 victory

Fresh off an exciting 41-25 victory over Mount Union in Stagg Bowl 51, the North Central Cardinals football team completed their trip back to Benedetti-Wehrli Stadium to bring the 2024 Division III National Championship trophy home to Naperville.

The Cardinals use a strong second half to pull away

Despite facing their toughest challenge of the season, including trailing for the first time all year, quarterback Luke Lehnen and the Cardinals took over the game in the second half, scoring a touchdown every time they possessed the ball in the final 30 minutes. Lehnen was named the Stagg Bowl MVP after throwing four touchdown passes and running for another, tying the NCAA record for career TD passes in the process (162).

“I just think, just the way we responded after being down seven,” said 2024 Gagliardi Trophy winning quarterback Luke Lehnen. “The first time we had been down all year. Just seeing our defense getting huge stops in the red zone and our offense make great plays. We got a lot of guys making huge plays. Jacob Paradee, Jack Rummell, (Thomas) Skokna, Myles (Walton). Chuck (Coleman) on the big third down run. I mean, there’s all those big plays. Those guys just seen everybody succeed and have fun, celebrate with teammates and stuff.”

It’s the second Stagg Bowl victory for North Central head coach and lifelong Naperville resident, Brad Spencer. The d3football.com Coach of the Year knew his team had the right mindset to put the game away as the team returned to the field for the second half, holding a narrow 14-10 lead.

“At halftime when we came back out there. They were taking a while to get out the field, and the refs kind of just told us to go,” explained head coach Brad Spencer. “So we’re both in the hallway this long tunnel at the same time. And we started going out and they’re just kind of walking, taking their time. And our guys were behind me and we start tracking down on us, and our guys all started barking. It was just really, really loud. It was very intimidating. But it was just a neat time. I said I’m going to remember this for a long time because our guys was all really excited, ready to get back out on the field, ready to attack the second half.”

North Central celebrates with friends, family, and alumni

Following the program’s third Stagg Bowl victory in five seasons, the 15-0 North Central football team was able to celebrate as a team with the hundreds of family, friends and NCC alumni who had made the trip to Houston.

“I think the biggest thing that you can do is just have the guys all be together. So that’s why it’s great having a hotel for everybody. It’s central. All the parents and alums who come together is really fun. Seeing last night, nothing out of control. Just a lot of smiles, a lot of hugs, a lot of thank you’s, a lot of good memories and stories to tell,” said Spencer.

“It was it was awesome. I don’t think I went to bed at like 5:30 in the morning. I got back to my room and turned on the the game on ESPN and watched it for like an hour and a half until I fell asleep,” said Lehnen.

Now back in Naperville, the Cardinals were able to greet more family and community members and fans, reflecting on the incredible five-month journey to the top of the D-III football world.

For Luke Lehnen and his 37 fellow seniors on the roster, their time in a North Central uniform is something that will stay with them for the rest of their lives, while inspiring the next generation of Cardinal greats.

“It means a lot having the opportunity to do that here. I’ve had tons of great teammates over my 4 or 5 years here, so I owe it all of them. Great coaches as well. It’s just an awesome feeling. I want to cement that legacy. And then I get to show the younger guys, how we want to leave this place and how they need to continue doing what they do with this program,” said Lehnen.

Photos courtesy of Steve Woltmann.