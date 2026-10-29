On the road to understanding: Mobile Museum visits Naperville

A moving lesson in tolerance stopped in Naperville on Wednesday,

Illinois’ Mobile Museum of Tolerance visited the Illinois Department of Health’s Minority Health Conference to share information about workshops the museum offers on history and human rights.

The mobile museum is one of six around the country, traveling in Illinois, California, Florida and New York. The original brick-and-mortar building resides in Los Angeles.

Connecting history to modern-day issues

“Essentially, the mobile museum is like a big traveling classroom,” said Educational Assistant Luke Karabas. “Basically, just encouraging folks to like look at different examples of humanitarian struggles throughout history and try and see like what we can learn from them, what tools we can gather to try and make the world a better place today.”

The museum facilitates workshops on Anne Frank, the Holocaust, the Civil Rights Movement and social media, focusing on empathy and respect.

They’ve put on their workshops for schools, workplaces and even family reunions.

Following a session on racism as a public health crisis, conference attendees learned about what the mobile museum offers.

“History ties in directly with the circumstances that folks find themselves in today. In the medical world, a lot of people don’t have the same opportunities, resources, things like that. So I think it’s just a way of recognizing that a lot of the inequity in our world today comes from history,” Karabas said.

Driving home a message of tolerance

Some stayed to watch a video about the Holocaust called “The Power of Ordinary People.” The workshop emphasizes the power of individual choice and encourages participants to have empathy and challenge discrimination.

“Differences are something that should be celebrated and accepted, not something that drives us apart. It’s important to recognize that differences are what makes us human, and by learning from you know, bridging those gaps throughout history, we can hopefully make the world a better place,” Karabas said.

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