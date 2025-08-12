Overnight vehicle fire in Naperville sparks townhome, causing $110K in damages

An overnight blaze in Naperville in which a vehicle fire ignited a townhome has left one person displaced and caused an estimated $110,000 in damages.

Flames from vehicle fire extend into townhome

The Naperville Fire Department responded to the fire in the 500 block of Scots Drive after a 911 call came in at 12:46 a.m. on Tuesday from a neighbor who had spotted a vehicle on fire in the driveway of a nearby townhome, according to a news release from the Naperville Fire Department. The caller said the vehicle was close to the townhome.

When firefighters arrived, they discovered a “fully involved vehicle fire,” with flames hitting and extending into the townhome. The occupants of the residence had evacuated before the fire department’s arrival.

Additional personnel were called to the scene, and the fire was brought under control just after 1:10 a.m. Crews stayed on scene for another half hour to take care of any hot spots that remained.

Cause of fire not yet known

The cause of the fire is still under investigation. No one was injured in the blaze, but the unit that had caught fire was deemed uninhabitable. Neighboring units also suffered minor damage from the incident.

If you have a story idea, we want to hear from you!