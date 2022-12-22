Pet Safety Tips For The Cold

With below freezing temperatures and snow starting to fall, it’s important to take the right steps to keep our four-legged friends safe.

“It’s pretty dangerous, especially for the smaller dogs, like little dogs like Chihuahuas and some of those type dogs, they don’t have a lot of body fat in order to have a lot of fur. So really, those dogs should be spending a very minimal amount of time outside, said Chris Yelle, executive director at A.D.O.P.T Pet Shelter.

According to Yelle, pet owners should limit their dog’s time outside to no more than four minutes when conditions are extreme.

Pet Clothing

If you are taking your pet outside there are certain things that you can use to keep them warm.

“It’s never a bad idea to put some booties on your dog, if they’ll tolerate it, during the winter months. And jackets are always great as well. You know, again, they’re not going to give them the protection that they need for these extreme temperatures. But when we’re in the twenties and thirties without the high winds and wind chills, a nice jacket is great for when you’re taking your dog for a walk and you can spend a little bit more time and give them some protection especially the little guys,” said Yelle.

Beware Of Salt

One of the biggest risks for animals is the use of toxic salt on icy sidewalks, but there are ways to protect them from it.

“There are also some like salts or creams that you can buy online that put kind of a barrier between the pads and the salt or the ground,” said Yelle.

Common Sense

Yelle said one common sense tip will also give a sign if it’s time to bring your dog in.

“But again, you know, you want to limit the exposure because they can get cold. You know, they get cold just like we do. So, you know if you’re cold, they’re probably cold,” said Yelle.

Naperville News 17’s Anthony Yench reports.

