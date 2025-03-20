Pickleball Kingdom to expand its empire to Naperville with new indoor facility

Naperville will be upping its pickleball game, with another indoor pickleball facility planning to set up shop in the city.

Pickleball Kingdom scouting Naperville locations for franchise

Pickleball Kingdom is expanding its empire into Naperville, with franchisees Saumil Parikh, Chirdip Sheth, Hemang Patel, and Dhaval Sheth currently looking for a location in town for the facility, according to a news release from the company.

“We’re excited to bring Pickleball Kingdom to Naperville,” said Ace Rodrigues, Founder and CEO of Pickleball Kingdom in the release. “Saumil, Chirdip, Hemang, and Dhaval’s dedication to community and passion for excellence make them the perfect team to bring Pickleball Kingdom to Naperville. We know that this club will become a premier pickleball destination in the Midwest.”

Climate controlled indoor courts for pickleball play

Pickleball Kingdom has locations across the country, with more than 350 franchises awarded, according to the company’s website. The Naperville facility will include climate-controlled indoor courts, programs for youth development, professional coaching and clinics, leagues and tournaments, and comfortable lounge areas.

Owners ‘thrilled’ to bring Pickleball Kingdom to Naperville

The new owners of the franchise expressed their excitement about their new venture, which they hoped would “foster community, health, and connection.”

“We are thrilled to bring Pickleball Kingdom to Naperville, a city that has been our home for over 25 years,” said Saumil, Chirdip, Hemang, and Dhaval, franchisees of the new Pickleball Kingdom location. “Our deep-rooted friendships and shared passion for pickleball have inspired us to create a top-tier indoor facility for this rapidly growing and inclusive sport. Naperville holds a special place in our hearts, and we are excited to offer a year-round space where players of all ages and skill levels can enjoy pickleball.”

Parikh echoed those sentiments, noting the special meaning it had to the four to bring the franchise to Naperville.

“Pickleball has transformed our lives, bringing us closer together and giving us a new passion to share with our community,” said Saumil Parikh. “Naperville has always been more than just a city to us. It’s where our bonds with family, friends, and each other have grown.”

Photo courtesy: Pickleball Kingdom Franchising, pictured left to right: Chirdip Sheth, Saumil Parikh, Dhaval Sheth, Hemang Patel

