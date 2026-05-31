‘Plant a Seed, Read’ with Naperville library’s summer challenge

With summer here and school out for the year, Naperville Public Library invites the public to “Plant a Seed, Read” during its 50-day Summer Reading Challenge.

From June 1 to Aug. 15, the challenge invites people of all ages to “read a little bit every day for a total of 50 days” to earn prizes, a book to keep and entry in a grand prize raffle.

Challenge details

Registration is ongoing through the Beanstack website or app, linked on the library’s summer reading website, and at all three Naperville Public Library locations. Anyone can sign up for children’s, teen or adult categories — with or without a Naperville library card.

All types of reading count for the challenge, the library says — whether it’s “one book a day, a few chapters before bed, or listening to an audiobook on your family road trip.” Tracked days do not need to be in a row; the goal is simply to spend some time reading on 50 days during the summer.

Readers can grab a paper reading log at any library location or log their reading online or in the Beanstack app.

Early prize pickups

The challenge is divided into three levels. Participants can complete Level 1 after 10 days of reading, Level 2 after 25 days and Level 3 after 50.

An adult caregiver is required to register all child participants. When children sign up, they will receive a Summer Reading Kit containing their prizes for levels 1 and 2. Then, with the help of an adult, kids can select their prize once they have completed each of the first two levels.

Teens and adults can pick up their Level 1 and Level 2 prizes at any Adult and Teen Services Desk. Level 1 prizes are available starting June 10 — since that’s the first day anyone could have read for 10 days starting June 1 — and Level 2 prizes will be ready for pickup starting June 25.

Completing Level 3

July 20 is the earliest possible date to complete the program, and the first day when Level 3 prizes will be available for children, teens and adults.

All participants can head to a library branch on or after July 20 to claim their Level 3 prize — a new book to keep — and to be entered into a grand prize drawing.

The traditional summer reading challenge is one of several reading programs the library hosts throughout the year, including the Winter Reading Program, Amazing Book Challenge and 1000 Books Before Kindergarten.

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