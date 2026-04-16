Pretrial Fairness Act reform push | Teen takeover warning | Plan commission time change

DuPage state’s attorney: Recent murder reason to amend law

Since its implementation into law two-and-a-half years ago, DuPage County State’s Attorney Bob Berlin said he has been calling for amendments to the Illinois Pretrial Fairness Act, which is a part of the broader SAFE-T Act.

Berlin renewed his call for reforms recently, citing the recent death of a Villa Park woman by strangulation, as he discussed the matter with the DuPage County Board.

Read more about the incident and Berlin’s push to amend the Pretrial Fairness Act.

Naperville police advise against disruptive teen takeovers

In the wake of “teen takeovers” in Naperville and the Chicago area, the Naperville Police Department is urging teens to refrain from disruptive activity when gathering together.

While gathering with friends is not inherently an issue, police say some large gatherings, organized using social media, have become disorderly, with some fights breaking out and traffic flow being affected.

Learn more about the teen takeovers and hear the NPD’s advice.

Planning and Zoning Commission time change

The Naperville Planning and Zoning Commission on Wednesday voted to change the start time for its meetings. Moving forward, commissioners will begin proceedings at 6 p.m., which is a departure from the longstanding practice of starting at 7 p.m.

In February, commissioners had a preliminary discussion of amending the start time. Public participation — particularly during such weighty items as the Karis Critical data center proposal that was deliberated last fall — has been cited as the primary reason for the change, with the thought that the earlier start time will be more accommodating to residents.

The meeting start time change was a part of a series of other changes to the commission’s bylaws, which were also reviewed and voted on favorably at Wednesday’s meeting. Other bylaw changes included electronic attendance policies and updated public hearing procedures, particularly in instances when cross-examination might be necessary.

Nicor Gas Community and Culture grant application now open

Nicor Gas is now accepting applications for its Community and Culture grant, part of the organization’s Five Pillars of Giving initiative.

The application is open to Chicagoland organizations that promote the arts, inclusivity, and foster community engagement. The grant program will award $100,000 in total to organizations, and selected organizations can receive up to $ 5,000 in funding.

Those interested in applying can do so on the Nicor Gas website. The application deadline is June 30.

Local breweries recognized in Untappd Community Awards

Three Naperville breweries were recently honored with Untappd Community Awards. The competition recognizes the “top three drinks in all qualifying substyles across all 50 U.S. states,” according to the Untappd website.

Non-alcoholic brewery Go Brewing won 13 awards for its products, including six gold medals. Categories for those included the non-alcoholic versions of IPA, shandy/radler, lager, and porter/stout.

Solem Oath Brewery received seven medals, including three gold medals in the categories of Belgian strong dark ale and traditional ale. Noon Whistle scored three medals, including two silver for IPA-fruited and fruit beer.