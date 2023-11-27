Pretrial release denied for Naperville men charged with beating man, apartment break-in

Two Naperville men were denied pretrial release on Friday after being charged with beating a man outside of a Naperville apartment complex, and breaking into an apartment at that same complex.

Daggio Castillo, 22, and Jeremy Gundlach, 21, are each charged with one count of home invasion and one count of aggravated battery.

Police notified of potential home invasion early on Thanksgiving

According to a news release from the DuPage County State’s Attorney, on Nov. 23, around 1 a.m. Naperville police were called to an apartment complex in the 1500 block of West Jefferson Avenue for a reported potential home invasion. Their investigation showed that Castillo and Gundlach allegedly went to the complex to confront a man they had been communicating with earlier that night.

Once the two arrived, they allegedly beat up a man outside the complex, breaking his nose and fracturing other bones in his face. Authorities say the two then allegedly broke into an apartment at the complex, kicking in the door and threatening someone inside, before leaving.

Police say the two were arrested at the scene.

Victim reportedly requires surgery for injuries

The victim was taken to a local hospital, and will reportedly require surgery because of his injuries.

“The type of senseless, violent attack that sent an innocent man to the hospital with serious facial injuries, as alleged in this case, has no place in civilized society and will not be tolerated in DuPage County,” DuPage County State’s Attorney Bob Berlin said in the news release. “The victim in this case has a long road to recovery ahead of him and I wish him well as he recovers both physically and emotionally.”

"Violent acts like this have no place in our city, or any city that matter," said Naperville Police Chief Jason Arres in the news release. "I am thankful for the excellent teamwork displayed by a number of our different units working together to catch these suspects and hold them accountable."

Both Castillo and Gundlach are scheduled to appear in court on December 18 for arraignment.

Photo: (l to r) Daggio Castillo, Jeremy Gundlach – courtesy DuPage County State’s Attorney

