Primrose School proposal in east Naperville brings concerns from neighbors   

Primrose School, an Atlanta-based early childhood education center, could soon open its second location in Naperville, based on a recently announced proposal under review within municipal government. Nearby residents, however, are concerned about the impact the development would have on the surrounding area.

If plans proceed as outlined, Primrose will open a center at 471 E. 75th St., a parcel that was annexed into Naperville’s city limits in 1998.

A veterinary office, Animal Health Care, had previously occupied the property, and its building will be razed, based on the plans submitted. In its place on the 1.49-acre site would be a one-story, 13,596-square-foot facility for Primrose’s operations.

Residents raise concerns about aesthetics, traffic impact, noise

The property Primrose is looking to occupy already has zoning that permits a preschool or early childhood center. The company’s plans are going before city officials because the parking, landscaping, and fencing plans fall outside the parameters set in municipal code; Primrose is seeking a variance.

Because of the nature of Primrose’s proposal at the 75th Street site, the plans went before the city’s Planning and Zoning Commission, where a robust discussion and public hearing took place at a meeting Wednesday, Feb. 5.

Residents living near the site shared several concerns with commissioners in verbal and written comments. Aesthetics, traffic impact, and noise were among the issues raised. A number of the concerned residents live in Hobson Pond, a single-family subdivision developed two decades ago.

“We do have significant concerns,” said Sara Jane Hendren, whose property abuts portions of the parcel Primrose is looking to occupy. “I actually think that these variances will significantly negatively impact us … and, also, all of our neighbors on Oxford Lane.”

Fellow nearby resident Rachit Marwaha shared similar concerns of perceived adverse impacts from the development.

“All of this nice scenery and our property value, frankly, I feel, will be diminished,” Marwaha said. “This is not in line with some of the other buildings in the area, and that is a concern.”

‘Be careful what you wish for’

Commissioners gave a favorable recommendation to each of Primrose’s three requested variances for the site, though there were a few added caveats, including a provision year-round landscaping is in place as a buffer to the residential properties. The decision-making city council will take up the commission’s recommendation and cast a final vote at an upcoming meeting.

Oriana Van Someren, chair of the Planning and Zoning Commission, pointed out the existing office, commercial, and industrial (OCI) district zoning designation for the property provides wide latitude for what could conceivably occupy the property under Naperville’s current ordinances.

“You could have a four-story medical building … it wouldn’t even have to come to us,” Van Someren said. “If they had the proper parking, and they weren’t asking for any variances, they are allowed, by right, to build that on that property. Be careful what you ask for, because the other project and the other developer that could come through could make it way more intense, and you wouldn’t even have the right to say anything.”

Commissioner Stasha King said she is hopeful a compromise between Primrose and the nearby residents will be met with dialogue on both sides. A neighborhood meeting reportedly had not taken place in advance of the Planning and Zoning Commission meeting.

“The folks that live around this area have a lot of valid concerns, but what I will say is something will get developed here,” King said. “There needs to be a coming together of what works.”

Primrose in business 42 years

Primrose, which has been in business 42 years, has more than 500 locations in 38 states. Primrose’s other location in the city is at Naperville Crossings, 2915 Reflection Drive. Matt Taylor, who has a role in development at Primrose, said the company aims to open 30 to 40 new centers each year.

“There’s a huge need across the country, and certainly in this area, for high-quality child care,” Taylor said. “We believe Naperville is an excellent place for us to be. It’s a well-educated population that understands the need for quality care.”

Primrose offers a variety of age-tailored programs, starting at infants and toddlers, up through age 12. Programs are offered throughout the year, with a summer adventure club taking place in the warm-weathered months, outside the regular school year.

