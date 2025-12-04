Proposed racing simulator business in Naperville on track for a green light

An amusement-type racing simulator business could soon operate within a retail space in the High Grove Plaza shopping center, following a favorable recommendation from the Naperville Planning and Zoning Commission.

Sim Racing, which currently has an operation in Algonquin, is proposing the opening of a second Chicagoland location in Naperville at 1911 Glacier Park Ave. The business is to be located in a currently vacant space the Arthur Murray Dance Studio formerly occupied. Xtreme Dance Center is to the right of the plaza tenant space.

Simulators designed to give full racing experience

Yana Miska, Sim Racing’s operations director, gave a presentation of the business concept at the Wednesday, Dec. 3, Planning and Zoning Commission meeting.

The activities offered at Sim Racing, she explained, are “a mix of virtual gaming and racing” and are designed to provide a cost-effective option for people of all ages.

“It does mimic the physics and dynamics of real, live racing,” Miska said. “It’s more accessible to people. A lot of professionals participate in this, whether it is to train on new tracks for competitions or for money. It’s growing a lot. There’s a lot more competitions.”

Sim Racing’s business proposal in Naperville includes the installation of 16 individual simulators. Participants at each station wear headphones to take in the specific sounds of the activity at the respective station.

Miska indicated Sim Racing is to operate under an appointment-only model, with individual sessions lasting one to two hours.

“In general, it’s as much as you can handle,” Miska said. “Your arms do get very, very tired. After an hour, a lot of people give up. We were thinking of doing one-hour timeslots, or, if people want to drive longer, two-hour timeslots, per simulator.”

Miska said Sim Racing does not have an age limit, though she indicated there is a need for youth to have legs long enough to reach the simulator pedals.

In the future, Miska left the door open to potentially installing a simulator specifically tailored to the youngest members of the community who might not yet fit into a traditional-sized device.

‘I would really love to work with the community’

In her presentation before commissioners, Miska also shared a desire to give back to the community once the operation gains momentum.

“I love Naperville, and I would really love to work with the community and open up this business and see what we could do,” Miska said.

There are a number of ways Sim Racing could forge deeper ties in Naperville beyond the walls of the High Grove Plaza retail space, she indicated.

“We would want to be a part of the Naperville community,” Miska said. “I think community is a very important thing. We would love to do kids’ programs; we would love to work with high schools, or schools that would want to teach kids how to drive.”

Technicalities involving parking spaces within High Grove Park Plaza in relation to Sim Racing’s retail space and operations plan was the primary driver behind the business plan going before commissioners.

“The appointment-only model and limited number of simulators available for customers reduces the anticipated traffic and parking congestion,” Assistant Planner Brad Iwicki wrote in a memo. “Additionally, the neighboring business, Xtreme Dance Center, is supportive of the request.”

Commissioners give business proposal high marks

Prior to casting their favorable recommendation, members of the planning and zoning commission praised Miska for bringing to Naperville a new recreational amenity they believed would resonate within the community.

“Be ready, because this is a fantastic concept,” commissioner Derek McDaniel said. “I think you’re going to be very busy, very quick. I think the opportunity is limitless.”

Commissioner Mark Wright said he was comfortable voting in the affirmative, stating a belief Miska presented a business concept that was well thought out and should mesh well with the existing tenants in the shopping center — as well as the broader community.

“I love the reservation piece,” Wright said. “I think that is going to help out.”

Commissioner Whitney Robbins suggested a potential partnership with a local motor park storage facility that operates in Naperville and is geared toward car enthusiasts.

“I love the community ideas,” Robbins said. “I was also thinking about Iron Gate, and it would be great to partner with them as well. It would be really cool. Between that and the birthday parties — you’re good.”

