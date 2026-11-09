Public feedback sought on Naperville’s proposed 5-year priorities plan

The future of the electric utility, planning around the I-88 corridor, and mobility improvements are among the themes and concepts included in Naperville’s new 5-year priorities plan that is set to begin next year and continue through 2031.

The Naperville City Council on Wednesday, Nov. 4, approved a draft of the preliminary plan. The city manager’s office drew up the document, and the public has an opportunity to review and provide feedback on it.

11 proposed priorities included in new plan

Marcie Schatz, assistant to the city manager, presented the draft plan at the recent meeting.

“Establishing a priorities plan and associated goals sets the direction for the city for the next three to five years,” Schatz wrote in a memo to the council. “Through regular meetings and the budget process, the city council retains control over the approval of projects and initiatives associated with the priorities.”

The draft plan includes 11 specific priorities within one of five categories: safety and resilience, infrastructure and utilities, economy, mobility, and community connectedness. The individual draft priorities include the following statements:

To improve disaster mitigation, preparedness, response, and recovery, the city will finalize a multi-year emergency management plan.

To promote, coordinate, and maximize the impact of city sustainability initiatives, the city will create a new multi-year environmental sustainability work plan by the end of 2028.

To maintain high-quality services and solidify the city’s position as an employer of choice, the city will expand employee development and formalize strategic succession planning.

To proactively address local economic and affordability challenges, the city will review and better align current grant programs with residents’ affordability needs.

To ensure an energy future that prioritizes reliability, sustainability, affordability, flexibility, and local control, the Electric Utility will publicly evaluate the city’s options to procure energy and associated services as part of the 2027 rate study.

To ensure long-term, reliable, cost-effective service delivery, the city will complete capital assessment plans and identify funding requirements for city-owned infrastructure.

To strengthen tax revenue and employment in the I-88 corridor, the city will complete the I-88 land use study in conjunction with branding and marketing efforts by the Naperville Development Partnership (NDP).

To support a vibrant downtown, the city will evaluate and manage the supply and utilization of downtown parking.

To improve the ease of walking and bicycling, the city will begin enhancing the safety and connectivity of routes, as outlined in the bicycle and pedestrian plan.

To strengthen community connection and foster meaningful civic participation, the city will expand public engagement opportunities.

To streamline processes and create a more user-friendly customer experience, the city will leverage modern technology solutions.

A few residents weigh in with preliminary comments

Out of the gate, a few Naperville residents provided comments to the council on the draft priorities plan before action was taken on the preliminary document.

Marilyn Schweitzer, in written comments, asked city officials to revisit the document before the vote was taken.

“A five-year priorities plan should be an opportunity to think about what Naperville wants to become, not simply a compilation of ongoing departmental activities,” Schweitzer wrote. “It should reflect a genuine strategic vision, a willingness to challenge the stats quo, and an honest assessment of where the city needs to improve.”

Theresa Hus with the Naperville Environment and Sustainability Task Force spoke to the council about the plan at the recent meeting. Hus spoke specifically to the sustainability plan that was enacted in 2021.

“Before we develop a new plan, we should learn from the last one,” Hus said. “NEST is asking the city to take three practical steps.”

The steps Hus proposed include assessing the 2021 goals, updating goals with clear measures, and implementing a clear and transparent reporting system.

Council approves draft; next steps outlined

The council voted unanimously in favor of the draft list of items on the priorities plan for the next five years. With the approval in place, an official public feedback period is in progress; it will continue through Friday, Dec. 11.

Respondents can comment on an individual item within the list, or provide feedback on the priorities plan in totality. The city has a dedicated page on its website for the feedback.

Once the feedback has been reviewed, Schatz said a revised plan will be sent to the council for final review and action on Jan. 19.

Several councilmembers commented on the priorities plan before the affirmative vote was taken.

In broad terms, Councilman Ian Holzhauer said he is hopeful the city council, rather than city staff, set the agenda for the items on the priorities plan in the future.

“Certainly we need something in place right now, in the gap, but I do think that it is a fundamental responsibility of this body to ultimately set those strategic priorities,” Holzhauer said. “I would just throw out, for what it’s worth, I hope that we can prioritize that in the fairly near future, instead of abdicating that to staff and blessing what they say.”

Councilman Josh McBroom said he viewed the plan as “very broad, and loose, and aspirational.” He spoke specifically to the development-related aspects of the plan.

“Keeping things broad, I-88 is obviously something that, I think, is hugely important for the economic stability for our town, and it has to be prioritized,” McBroom said. “But 5th Avenue is something that we had unanimous support on; we talked about pushing it off in the future. If we’re going to name specific developments, I would like to see that development.”

Mayor Scott Wehrli echoed some of the comments McBroom shared as well.

“That was one observation I would tend to agree with you on,” Wehrli said to McBroom in reference to the 5th Avenue site. “Promotion of development across the entire city is something I think is important for us to prioritize, and not necessarily call out one or two specific projects.”

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