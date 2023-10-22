Redwing Jason Riedl bends one top bins for the goal

This week’s Boys Play of The Week comes from postseason soccer action, as Redwing Jason Riedl comes up with an amazing goal. Benet Academy is taking on Nazareth in the regional final.

Redwing Jason Riedl ‘bends it like Beckham’

It’s scoreless early on in the game, and the Redwings set up shop on offense.

The ball works its way to Jason Riedl and he takes a look at goal from a long way out. He puts a boot to the ball and hits it as perfectly as you can. Some great curve on the ball and a little help from the wind puts it past the keeper for an early lead.

Benet would go on to win the regional final and advance to the sectional semis.

