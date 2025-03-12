Remembering Kevin Dolan, founder of Naperville St. Patrick’s Day Parade

Kevin Dolan was an ideas person, turning many of them into lasting contributions to the community. Whether launching events, hosting a show, or serving on boards, he was always thinking about the next idea.

Launching a local St. Patrick’s Day tradition

Originally from St. Louis, Missouri, Dolan worked in advertising sales and was involved in that city’s St. Patrick’s Day parade, according to his obituary.

When he moved to Naperville in 1992, he saw an opportunity to continue that tradition in a new town. Just a year later, the first Naperville St. Patrick’s Day Parade marched through downtown.

At the 25th annual parade in 2018, Dolan reflected on its launch, telling NCTV17, “ I knew there were a lot of Irish people. I knew there were a lot. I didn’t know how many. Turns out, on this day, you’re either Irish, or you want to be.”

“We owe our organization to Kevin. Without him and a few other members putting on that first parade, we wouldn’t be here today,” said Matthew Jones, president of the West Suburban Irish. “He played a key role in shaping our success and growth.”

This year his legacy will be honored at the parade through the Kevin Dolan Founder’s Award, given to the parade entry best personifying the spirit of St. Patrick’s Day.

Uniting the community with programming and productions

Dolan also shared his gregarious nature and love for Naperville through “Eyez on Naperville,” a program on NCTV17 in which he introduced viewers to people and ideas shaping the city. It was a natural fit for him as he’d had experience as a radio announcer back in St. Louis. He’d later shift the TV show into a radio format at WONC.

In 2005, inspired by ABC’s “Dancing with the Stars,” Dolan helped bring “Dancing with the Celebrities” to the Career & Networking Center, where he served on the board for more than a decade.

“For over 10 years, Kevin was an integral part of our board, bringing passion, creativity, and dedication,” said Kimberly White, executive director of the Career & Networking Center. “We always called him the ‘ideas guy’ because he not only helped launch “Dancing with the Celebrities” but also worked tirelessly to make every event a success.”

Beyond his community work, Dolan served in the U.S. Army National Guard and was a dedicated St. Louis Cardinals fan. He also took to the stage in the Magical Starlight Theatre’s production of “The Music Man.”

He was married to his wife Barbara for nearly 30 years, and was father to five children and stepfather to three, as well as a proud grandfather.

Kevin Dolan died on February 25, 2025, at the age of 86.