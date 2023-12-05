Repairs and fundraising begin at Naperville’s Katharine Manor Apartments after fire

Repair work and fundraising have started at Naperville’s Katharine Manor Apartments, an assisted living facility at 1141 Iroquois Ave., after a fire last week that displaced several residents. The facility provides barrier-free, independent living for its residents.

“We have a restoration company that came out,” said Paul Koretke, President of Illinois Independent Living Center (IILC). “They tore the floors out the hallway, they have air dryers dehumidifying and taking the moisture out of the apartments now.”

Incident at Katharine Manor Apartments

The fire happened on the afternoon of Nov. 29.

Upon arrival, firefighters found heavy black smoke coming from a second-floor unit. Residents were evacuated and no one was injured.

“The fire department and police department got everybody out of the building,” said Koretke. “They got them over to Costco to use that as a warming center,” said Koretke. “It took several hours before residents could get back in the building.”

Koretke said the blaze originated with a mattress that caught on fire. According to the Naperville Fire Department, the incident caused an estimated $300,000 in damages.

It also displaced five residents forcing them to find temporary living arrangements. Koretke estimates it will take three months for the impacted units to be livable.

Four others remain in their apartments after “minimal water damage.”

“Everybody’s been very professional and very helpful,” said Koretke. “Anybody we ask to do something has done it really well. The residents are very grateful for everything that everybody’s doing.”

Fire support fund started

The Illinois Independent Living Center, a 501(c)3 charitable organization, has organized a fire support fund to help impacted residents.

“Most of the residents – they’re renters, and they don’t have renter’s insurance,” said Koretke. “So any of their contents that (were) damaged, they’re going to have to pay for themself, or even removing their stuff.”

Response from residents to the fire

Katharine Manor resident Patricia Schwartz said her unit endured slight water damage. She has been pleased to see all the work so far.

`“It’s been interesting,” said Schwartz. “The people who work here are amazing. They’re very friendly. It was very loud at first.”

Schwartz only moved into the facility in September, but she already feels a deep connection with Katharine Manor and its residents.

“Katharine Manor is amazing, community-wise, building-wise,” said Schwartz. “So I hope they raise everything they need. Anyone who lives here, I hope they get what they need.”

If you have a story idea, we want to hear from you!