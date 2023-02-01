Reward offered for information in Naperville robbery case

Naperville Crime Stoppers is offering a cash reward for information leading to an arrest in a robbery that happened on January 5, 2023.

Robbery occurred in line inside business

The crime took place around 6 p.m., at a business on the 700 block of East Ogden Ave. Police say the pictured suspect robbed a customer of some money while they were standing in line inside the business.

Contact Crime Stoppers with information

Anyone with information is asked to contact Naperville Crime Stoppers at 630-420-6006. Tips reported via phone may be given anonymously. Tips may also be sent to Crime Stoppers online, through their website.

