Rotary Club of Naperville awards $70K from 2023 Holiday Parade of Lights

The Rotary Club of Naperville recently awarded 13 local nonprofit organizations a total of $70,000 raised through its 2023 Holiday Parade of Lights.

Also known as “A parade with a purpose,” the Rotary Club of Naperville has funded area groups through the event each year since 2021.

“We view this parade as (an) event for children,” said Rich Tatara, Rotary Club of Naperville President. “Therefore, we chose our theme for this year to be organizations that make a difference in our community by providing support for youth mental health, humanitarian needs, and diversity/inclusion.”

The following organizations received funds from the event:

360 Youth Services

Alliance of Latinos Motivating Action in the Suburbs – ALMAS

Childhood Leukemia Warriors Foundation

Chinese American Women in Action-CAWA

Edward Foundation

GiGi’s Playhouse Fox Valley

Grow Wellness Foundation

Inside Out Club

Indian Prairie Educational Foundation – IPEF

Mays Music Centre of Excellence

Naperville Education Foundation

Naperville Police Foundation

Western DuPage Special Recreation Association (WDSRA)

