Santa Arrives At The Fox Valley Mall

Last Friday, Santa arrived at the Fox Valley Mall for his annual visit.

“So welcome to our Santa arrival celebration. We’re welcoming Santa’s first day at Fox Valley Mall. We have balloon twisters, face painters, live reindeer, and tons of fun activities for families to do to celebrate Santa’s first day,” said Kristina Arias, marketing manager at the Fox Valley Mall.

The Peanuts and Charlie Brown Returns

Santa’s arrival at the mall is a holiday tradition that has taken place since the mall opened in 1975. The last two years the display has included a special Peanuts Experience, and this year Charlie Brown and his crew are back.

“You walk through the set, and you interact with touch points that are from the Charlie Brown Christmas. And of course, you get to visit and take pictures with Santa, too,” said Arias.

Visiting and seeing the Peanuts display is completely free. But those who wish to get pictures with Santa himself can get it done professionally by Cherry Hill Photography.

Special Visits

There are also special visits that people can partake in.

“If you have your pet to join you with your family for Santa pictures, bring them on Thursdays from four to seven. We also have sensory friendly opportunities with Santa on December 4th for any families with special needs, they’re welcome,” said Arias.

Santa and the Peanuts display will be at the Fox Valley Mall every day until Christmas Eve.

Naperville News 17’s Anthony Yench reports.

