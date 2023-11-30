Santa’s workshop is back in Naperville

Santa is back in Naperville and has set up his workshop at the Paddleboat Quarry Rentals, formerly known as the Riverwalk Café.

Santa’s workshop returns to Naperville

The Naperville Park District sent a letter to the North Pole, inviting Old St. Nick to stop by from Nov. 27 until Dec. 21.

“We want all families and community members of Naperville to be able to have an opportunity to visit with Santa. Even though it’s for a brief moment, you are able to give him your letter, go through your list of what you’re asking for Christmas, and, of course, spread the holiday cheer,” said Becca Krzyszkowski, special events and volunteer manager with the Naperville Park District.

Dedicated inclusive nights

All are welcome to sign up to spend private time with Santa and get family photos at his Naperville workshop.

The park district even has dedicated days for people with special needs, military and first responders, and families with pets.

“We are trying to be all-inclusive for everyone in the Naperville community. However, if they can’t get a spot on those nights, they are welcome to register for any night of Santa’s workshop,” said Krzyszkowski.

Sign up to meet Santa

Santa will be in his Naperville workshop from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. on weekdays and 12 p.m. to 8 p.m. on weekends. Registrations are per family and not per individual.

However, advanced registration is required to see the big guy in red and slots are going fast. So add it to your list and check it twice, if you’d like to see Santa up close this holiday season…

If you have a story idea, we want to hear from you!