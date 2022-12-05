SECA Commission Finalizes 2023 Allocation Recommendations

Naperville’s Special Events and Community Arts Commission (SECA) met on Thursday, December 1, to finalize its SECA fund allocation recommendations.

SECA commissioners divided up $1.04 million in available tax dollars among more than 50 different requests for initiatives and community events in the City of Naperville in 2023.

SECA’s Recommendations

The commission voted unanimously to spread the money based on the total average each commissioner had allocated for every event. The Naperville Jaycees’ Last Fling, a city services request, received the highest amount of funding, at just above $160,000.

The next highest funding allocations were to Naperville Responds For Veterans’ The Naperville Salute with over $103,000 and Naper Pride Inc.’s Rockin’ the Roaring 20s, with just over $70,000.

After dividing the $1.04 million, SECA commissioners were left with just under $6,000, which they voted unanimously to allocate to different parades throughout 2023.

New Initiatives

One new event coming to Naperville was recognized with a SECA allocation. The Illinois Muslim Chamber of Commerce’s HALAL Fest is slated for August 2023 at Central Park in Naperville. The event will highlight different cultures and artforms within the Islamic culture, with food, vendors and performances.

Some other newly funded initiatives this year include Turning Pointe Autism Foundation’s contribution to the Summer Sculpture Project in Downtown Naperville, the Downtown Naperville Alliance’s “Characters on Water Street” and the Academy of The Arts’ “AOTA IMPACT Summer Intensives.”

The recommendations by the commission will go to Naperville City Council for consideration in February 2023.

NCTV17 is funded in part by a grant by SECA.

Naperville News 17’s Will Payne reports.

