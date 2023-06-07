SHARE holds Wings of Hope Angel Garden blessing, butterfly release June 20

SHARE, a support group for those who’ve experienced a miscarriage, ectopic pregnancy, stillbirth, or neonatal death, will hold its annual Wings of Hope Angel Garden Blessing & Butterfly Release on Tuesday, June 20.

Remembrance event

The remembrance will be held in the special garden housed at Edward Hospital at 801 S. Washington Street on the south side of the campus near the emergency/outpatient entrance. It will start at 6 p.m.

The event will feature guest speaker Kevin Madsen, MD, a specialist in maternal-fetal medicine.

Membership in SHARE is not required for those interested in attending the Wings of Hope Angel Garden Blessing & Butterfly Release. Anyone who has experienced a similar loss is welcome.

More about the Wings of Hope Angel Garden

The Wings of Hope Angel Garden was opened in 2010. It was created thanks to the efforts of four SHARE moms, who had proposed the idea as a place for parents to honor their child’s life. It was created in partnership with the Edward Foundation. The garden features benches, a fountain, plants which attract butterflies, and brick walls where parents can memorialize their baby.

More about SHARE

SHARE is a local and national support group that was launched 34 years ago. Locally, in-person meetings are held at Edward Hospital on the second and fourth Tuesdays of the month.

There are also online meetings offered the first Tuesday of each month.

Sharing HOPE group

There is also a group called Sharing HOPE (Having Optimistic Pregnancy Expectations), which supports those who have suffered a miscarriage or loss of an infant, and who are now considering becoming pregnant or are pregnant. That group meets once a month either in person at Edward Hospital, or online.

Parents who are more comfortable receiving one-on-one support may also request to speak to a parent who has gone through a similar loss on the phone.

Photo courtesy: NorthShore – Edward-Elmhurst Health, photo from 2018 event at Edward Hospital

