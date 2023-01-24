Snow predicted to cause messy morning commute in Naperville area

Expect a messy commute in the morning, as the National Weather Service (NWS) has issued a winter weather advisory for the Naperville area for tomorrow, with snow predicted to start in the overnight hours.

Different times for winter weather advisory in Will, DuPage

The advisory covers multiple counties, with differing times. In the Naperville area, Will County is under the advisory from midnight until 6 p.m. tomorrow, and DuPage County from 3 a.m. until 9 p.m. tomorrow.

The National Weather Service predicts about two to four inches of snow. Roads are expected to be slippery, particularly during the morning commute. Anyone who needs to drive is asked to use caution and slow down.

Most snow predicted between 3 a.m. and noon

Most of the snow is expected to come between 3 a.m. and noon. Travel should become less hazardous in the afternoon as the snow tapers off and temperatures begin to rise to near/above freezing.

The NWS says there is a chance for some additional periods of snow on and off through the end of the week, with temperatures expected to start to drop as we head into next week.

