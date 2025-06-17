Speakers continue to weigh in on transgender athlete debate at District 203 board meeting 

The national debate around transgender student athletes’ participation in categories separate from their biological gender was again discussed at a local board of education meeting.

Over the course of a half-hour, a total of 11 speakers on both sides of the issue weighed in for the third consecutive time as elected officials representing Naperville School District 203 opened up public comment at a Monday, June 16 meeting.

Awake Illinois complaint against District 203

Last month, speakers began sharing their views at Naperville 203 board meetings for and against transgender students’ participation in sports separate from their biological gender.

The wide-ranging comments come on the heels of a transgender Jefferson Junior High School student’s win at a Naper Prairie Conference track meet May 14 and a subsequent complaint from the organization Awake Illinois.

In a 4-page document, Awake Illinois indicating its federal civil rights complaint is based on “sex-based discrimination within education programs or activities that receive federal funding, in violation of Title IX of the Education Amendments of 1972.”

The complaint also notes Naperville 203’s history of receiving federal grants in the range of $9 million annually.

Speakers take aim at interest groups

At the June 16 meeting, some speakers took aim at Awake Illinois and other special interest groups, claiming the tactics and rhetoric used within the organizations’ communications have been harmful.

Naperville resident Thomas Tomei described the groups’ conduct as “deeply disturbing” and suggested their efforts are “actively working against” public education.

“Our district is now facing mounting expenses to defend itself,” Tomei said. “Let’s be clear: This affects all of us. Look at your property tax bill — a large portion goes to support our schools. Whether or not you have kids in this district, you’re paying for these attacks.”

Fellow Naperville resident Jim Best also lambasted the groups’ tactics to get their point across.

“Why antagonize one’s neighbors and community? Why target a child? Why instigate personal attacks on teachers and school officials? And, finally, why go on local and national media with this deplorable and unethical campaign?” Best said. “Shame on these individuals and their co-conspirators, many of whom don’t even live here.”

Parents implore board to take action on sports guidelines

Parent Mike Aabram, in response to claims that opposing views are from outside the community, emphasized he is a local resident and wants to preserve the past practices that had been in place within Naperville 203.

“I’m not an outsider, and I’m not a part of any dark forces,” Aabram said. “I’m just a dad who wants to protect his daughter’s safe spaces, very private spaces.”

Naperville resident Jason Copeland suggested the board consider a series of policies on the matter, including one that explicitly states student athletes can only participate in a category corresponding to the sex assigned at birth and having in place the same provisions for locker room use. Copeland additionally suggested provisions be made available for unisex restroom facilities for students, beginning in grade 6.

“While it wasn’t needed in the past, it’s now clear the board needs policies in place to preserve spaces created exclusively for males and females,” Copeland said.

Naperville resident Simon Poole asked the board and others within the community to consider the bigger picture.

“The current situation is a huge setback for women’s morale, and women’s mental health – and girls…are obviously included in that in this particular situation, because it is going to affect their morale, and that will affect mental health,” Poole said.

