Spooky fun for the 21+ set at Naper Settlement’s Howlin’ at the Moon

Naper Settlement is set for some seasonal fun for the 21 and older crowd at its Howlin’ at the Moon event, held today, Friday Oct. 27, and tomorrow, Saturday Oct. 28.

Spooky fun for the 21+ crowd

The annual event will feature some spooky fun, like a new zombie door photo experience from horror photographer Joshua Hoffine and professional makeup and FX artist Damien Zimmerman. Creepy-crawlies will be on hand at the reptile and bug show, and the Moonlight Market will showcase products for purchase.

Live performances set for both nights

The festivities will also include live music. Friday night local band OMT will take the stage from 5:15 p.m. to 7:15 p.m., followed by Daniel Donato’s Cosmic Country from 8 p.m. to 10 p.m.

On Saturday the night will kick off with music by Here Nor There from 5:15 p.m. to 7:15 p.m., followed by singer-songwriter Keller Williams from 8 p.m. to 10 p.m.

Other live performances will include an impalement artist, magician, fire dancers from Ohio Burn Unit, and sideshow performers.

Howlin’ at the Moon food & fun

Guests can also get their fill at the Food Truck Graveyard, which will Belgio’s Catering, John’s Rib House, Decadent Flavor, Grumpy Gaucho, Guzman Y Gomez, Little Pop’s Pizzeria, and Molly’s Cupcakes. There will also be a number of adult beverages available at the BOOze Bar.

Costumes are encouraged at the event, with costume contests each night, at which winners will walk away with prizes.

New this year: a 15-foot werewolf

All the fun will be overseen by a 15-foot werewolf. This new addition to Naper Settlement’s spooky season was created by local artists Paul Kuhn and Luke Salvensen.

The event will run from 5 p.m. to 10 p.m. each night. Ticket information is available on the Naper Settlement website.

Photo courtesy: Naperville Heritage Society

