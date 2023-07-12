State lawmakers decry DuPage County Sheriff’s stance on assault weapons ban

16 DuPage-area state lawmakers are speaking out against DuPage County Sheriff James Mendrick’s stance on the assault weapons ban.

Mendrick calls assault weapons ban unconstitutional

Last week, Mendrick released a public statement saying he did not plan to fully enforce the ban.

He called HB 5471, also known as the Protect Illinois Communities Act unconstitutional, saying, “Therefore, as the custodian of the jail and chief law enforcement official for DuPage County, that neither myself nor my office will be checking to ensure that lawful gun owners register their weapons with the State, nor will we be arresting or housing law-abiding individuals that have been arrested solely with non-compliance of this Act.”

HB 5471 bans the sale and distribution of assault weapons, high-capacity magazines, and switches that allow handguns to fire rounds automatically.

Those already in possession of the banned weapons are required to register them with the Illinois State Police.

Lawmakers push back against Mendrick’s statement

In their open letter to the public issued on Tuesday, the group of 16 lawmakers said they are, “dismayed and angered by the recent pronouncement by the DuPage County Sheriff to unilaterally direct his office to flout and disregard the duly passed and signed Protect Illinois Communities Act. The Sheriff has no authority to determine the constitutionality of a law–that is up to the courts. Nor can he pick and choose which laws to enforce; he must enforce them all.”

They call Mendrick’s stance a “dereliction of duty” which puts public safety at risk. They add if any harm were to occur within DuPage County because of the law not being enforced, that Mendrick would bear responsibility “for the resulting and everlasting scars upon our community,” opening up the county to the risk of financial liability.

The full list of lawmakers denouncing Mendrick’s statement are:

Senator Laura Ellman (IL-21)

Senator Suzy Glowiak Hilton (IL-23)

Senator Laura Murphy (IL-28)

Senator Rachel Ventura (IL-43)

Senator Karina Villa (IL-25)

Representative Dagmara Avelar (IL-85)

Representative Diane Blair-Sherlock (IL-46)

Representative Terra Costa Howard (IL-42)

Representative Barbara Hernandez (IL-50)

Representative Norma Hernandez (IL-77)

Representative Maura Hirschauer (IL-49)

Representative Stephanie Kifowit (IL-84)

Representative Jenn Ladisch Douglass (IL-45)

Representative Michelle Mussman (IL-56)

Representative Anne Stava-Murray (IL-81)

Representative Janet Yang Rohr (IL-41).

DuPage County Board committee members suggest Mendrick retract statement or resign

The Daily Herald reports that some residents and DuPage County Board members criticized Mendrick’s position on the matter at the DuPage County Board judicial and public safety committee meeting on Tuesday. Mendrick was not in attendance.

According to the Herald, some on the committee said Mendrick should retract his statement. Some also suggested a censure of the sheriff if he did not walk back his remarks. And county board member Liz Chaplin said Mendrick should consider resigning if he cannot uphold the law.

Mendrick among many sheriffs speaking out against assault weapons ban

Mendrick is not alone in his criticism of the assault weapons ban. Fox News reports that more than 70 sheriffs in Illinois have said they will not fully enforce it. Many note similar objections to Mendrick’s, and have also posted statements of opposition.

