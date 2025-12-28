Storms, wind, and sharp temperature drop ahead for Naperville 

After a stretch of balmy weather, the Naperville area is about to get a wild weather swing, with a significant temperature drop, some mixed precipitation, and gusty winds in the forecast.

Rainy day ahead for Naperville

Dense fog moved into the region Sunday morning, with a rainy day being forecast.

Thunderstorms bringing heavy downpours are expected throughout the morning, bringing with them the potential for hail. The rain is expected to continue into the afternoon, with more scattered thunderstorms. Some could be severe, bringing the potential for 65 mph winds and a low chance for tornadoes.

Gusty winds ahead, secure outdoor objects

But that’s only one part of today’s weather picture. A wind advisory will take effect from 6 p.m. today until 3 p.m. on Monday. Winds gusting at up to 50 mph are expected, with the potential to down tree limbs and cause power outages. Weather officials recommend securing any outside objects, such as holiday decorations.

Significant temperature drop as winds blow in cold air

The winds will also be blowing in a blast of cold air. Temperatures are expected to plummet into the teens, and some snow showers will likely crop up starting Sunday night and continuing into the early morning. The combination of the wind and snow will make for some tricky travel, especially for high-profile vehicles. Accumulation should be low, with less than a half inch predicted.

The temperature shift will be a dramatic one, with a high Sunday of 55, then a Sunday night low of 18, with a potential wind chill down to -2. Monday will only see a high of 24, with wind chills as low as -1. Monday night temperatures will dip down to 12 degrees.

