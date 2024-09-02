Swinging into success: Ashika Patel’s quick ascent with Naperville Central golf

Sometimes, the things we resist at first are where our greatest talents lie. For Naperville Central junior golfer Ashika Patel, this was undoubtedly true on her journey to learning the game of golf. This story is sponsored by Fair Oaks Ford and Fair Oaks Lincoln.

“I didn’t like it, I was just trying to get through the matches,” Patel admitted.

Patel’s family pressures her to golf for Naperville Central

Just over two years ago, Patel’s future as a Redhawk seemed firmly rooted in volleyball. However, her family’s encouragement led her to golf tryouts right before her freshman year, an experience she didn’t voluntarily seek.

“They actually forced me into it at first, so it’s not something I did voluntarily. It’s crazy how much I’ve grown and improved,” Patel explained. “I would have never expected it don’t think, I even knew what a par was two years ago. I had no idea about golf, and I’m where I never thought I’d be.”

At tryouts, Patel’s hesitation for the sport was obvious.

“Ashika showed up and had, I think five clubs and a dad that was very eager for her to learn,” said Naperville Central golf coach, Wright King. “She kept rolling her eyes, but at the same time, I saw some success, basically at the first practice during the summer.”

A family tradition unlike any other

Throughout every tournament and shot, Patel’s family has been there to watch her play. She feels their support through every swing, and they’re often the first ones to greet her when she walks off the green.

“They’re there at every single match,” said Patel. “They’re even here at practices, even my siblings, they’re here a lot.”

As it turns out the words of her oldest sibling helped her the most.

“My older sister’s the one who actually made me feel okay about golf because I always wanted to be a volleyball player,” said Patel. “She kind of convinced me (and would tell me) ‘It’s going to be okay, you’ll be good at it.’ So that’s something that if she hadn’t told me that, who knows where I’d be now.”

Patel’s position at the top of the Naperville golf ranks

Now sitting at the top of Naperville’s golfing ranks, Patel’s story is one of transformation. From not knowing what a par was, she emerged victorious at this year’s McGonagle City Championship, surpassing 35 competitors. It’s a feat she completed after being motivated by past champion, Jenna Schilts, of Benet Academy.

“I kind of looked up to her a little bit because she was such a good golfer, and such a good person,” said Patel. “I was inspired by her, and to see that I won the same title as her is kind of mind-blowing to me. As I play more and more, I believe that I can do this, and I do deserve the McGonagle Championship.”

Patel’s growth extends beyond personal accolades. After feeling lost at times as a freshman, the Redhawk wants to be there for the younger golfers.

“She’s sort of turned into the teacher of our whole team, as far as let me show you how to do this, let me show you how to do that,” said King. “If someone says they have trouble, she wants to be able to be there and help them out.”

A sense of creativity on and off the golf course

The mental challenges of golf are formidable, demanding resilience and creativity. For Patel, she has some creative outlets to help ease her mind.

“I love painting, I make a lot of murals for myself in my room, and I hang them up,” said Patel. “(Then) baking is something that I’ve always done because it’s really relaxing, and really creative.”

These skills translate to the golf course, where her approach to shots, such as chipping with a hybrid, reflects the beauty of the game.

“I think that’s a big part of the game, even if you’re putting out of the bunker. If it gets you out, it’s about what you put on the scorecard at the end of the day.”

As Patel’s journey in golf continues, her story stands as a testament to the unexpected paths we sometimes find ourselves on, and the growth that comes with it.

“All of the sports I played, all the classes I took, all the people in my life, they all have such a big impact on my game.

