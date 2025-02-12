Teen arrested on weapons charges when Naperville police investigate suspicious vehicle

Naperville police arrested a Chicago teenager on felony weapons charges Sunday after responding to a report of a suspicious vehicle.

Mason J. Davis, 18, has been charged with four counts of aggravated unlawful use of a weapon, one count of possession of a firearm with no serial number, and one count of unlawful possession of cannabis.

Police responding to suspicious vehicle report

Authorities say that around 9:40 p.m., the Naperville Police Department (NPD) was notified about a suspicious vehicle which was parked on the wrong side of the street in the 1600 block of Westminster Drive, with its headlights flashing on and off, according to a news release.

Once police arrived, they found Mason J. Davis, the driver of the car, and say they spotted “fresh cannabis” clearly visible inside the car. Upon investigating, officers allegedly discovered Davis had a firearm with an extended magazine and no serial number concealed in his pocket. Authorities said inside the car they also found an airsoft rifle, resembling a real firearm.

‘See something, say something’

Naperville Police Chief Jason Arrest noted how critical it is that residents alert police to suspicious activity, driving home the point of “See something, say something.”

“I cannot emphasize enough how important it is for our residents to call us when they see something out of the ordinary in their neighborhoods,” said Arres in the news release. “In this case, one simple observation and phone call led to the recovery of an untraceable gun and the arrest of the person illegally in possession of it. That’s a strong example of the good that can come from residents working in partnership with law enforcement.”

Next court date set

Davis has been released from custody, pending his next court date, which according to DuPage County court records is on March 10.

