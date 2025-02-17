Texas man arrested in sextortion case involving a Naperville Teen

Naperville police arrested a Texas man after an investigation into the online exploitation of a Naperville teen, according to an NPD news release.

Cody D. Ratliff, 39, of Kerrville, Texas, was charged with intimidation, a Class 3 felony.

Naperville Police Department investigates a potential sextortion case

Officials said that in February 2023, a male juvenile reported to the Naperville Police Department that he had sent explicit photos of himself online to someone appearing to be a 16-year-old female. It is alleged that the individual then threatened to release the photos publicly unless the victim sent electronic payments.

“This is called sextortion, and it’s a growing problem in our society that every family should be aware of,” said Naperville Police Chief Jason Arres. “Twenty-seven incidents of sextortion have been reported to our department in the last two years, with nearly half of the victims being juveniles.”

Naperville detectives learned that after receiving the explicit photos, the offender allegedly threatened to send them to the victim’s friends and family on social media. Authorities said the juvenile paid the suspect, who then allegedly demanded further payments.

The investigation led officials to Ratliff, who was arrested on Feb. 9, 2025. He was transported to Illinois, processed at the Naperville Police Department, and then taken to the DuPage County Jail.

“Victims often comply with the offender’s demands for money or more pictures because they’re scared or embarrassed. They try to make the problem go away, but compliance rarely ends the victimization,” said Arres. “Report it, and we will do everything we can to hold individuals accountable and prevent them from victimizing others, just like we did in this case.”

Resources for victims in similar situations

The Naperville Police Department urges anyone in similar situations to call the police at (630) 420-6666. Additional resources they shared for teens and parents include the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children, the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI), and Childhelp.

“Parents, please talk to your children about their activity online and help them protect them from criminals and sexual predators who use the anonymity of the internet to prey on their victims,” said Arres.

The NPD reminds the public that a charge is an accusation, and a defendant is presumed innocent unless proven guilty.

Photo courtesy: The Naperville Police Department

