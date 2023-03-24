The 2023 Naperville Salute will return to Rotary Hill this summer

This year’s Naperville Salute will take place once again at Rotary Hill, alongside the Naperville Riverwalk from June 30 to July 4. The celebration centers on appreciation for local first responders, active military, veterans, and their families.

The patriotic event will feature musical acts, a family fun zone, and food and drinks, offering fun for all ages.

Naperville Salute Ruck March

For a second year running, a Ruck March will be a part of the festivities. The 5k March will take place on July 2nd.

In a press release from The Naperville Salute, one volunteer and attendee said, “Last year’s Ruck March was the epitome of patriotism and I know how moving it was for everyone involved to see the participants carrying their flags down Rotary Hill to the finish line. We look forward to growing this event in 2023, and have lots of great surprises planned for our Ruckers!”

Funds for local veterans

Continuing the tradition of past years, 100% of the proceeds raised by this year’s event will help local veterans through Naperville Responds for Veterans, a 501(c)3 organization.

For event updates, and donation and sponsorship opportunities, visit the Naperville Salute website.

