The Morton Arboretum kicks off the new year with the Pine Pacer challenge

Kick off the new year with a winter walking and running challenge. Starting January 1, The Morton Arboretum will host the Pine Pacer Challenge.

What is the Pine Pacer Challenge?

Throughout the month of January, participants are encouraged to set a goal to walk or run 25, 50, or 100 miles. The goal can be achieved by walking or running around the Arboretum, your local neighborhood, using a treadmill, or anywhere else you’d like to participate.

Participants have until the end of January to track and submit their miles on the Arboretum’s virtual challenge website.

What’s in it for the participants?

All participants will be given a commemorative Pine Pacer flex fleece pullover and challenge completion stickers. Participants who aren’t already members will receive complimentary admission passes and a discounted membership rate.

A new addition for the 2024 participants was a special $15 Pine Pacer travel mug. Those who bought a mug can bring it to the information desk at the Visitor Center and get free hot coffee or a hot tea voucher during January. For those still looking to buy a mug they are currently sold out.

How to participate in the 2024 challenge

The Morton Arboretum’s Pine Pacer Challenge costs $65 for non-members and $55 for members. Those interested in participating can register on The Mortem Arboretum’s website.

Photo courtesy: The Morton Arboretum

