Ice skaters didn’t have to wait for a cold snap before having some fun, as many headed to the Rink at Block 59 Friday in Naperville for opening day.

“I love seeing all these people out here, it has been so warm recently so it hasn’t really felt like ice skating vibes time,” said Marketing Director at Brixmor Property Group Alix Karafiat. “The whole premise being it’s a place that you come dine, stay, and spend time together and what else do you want to do in the winter in Chicagoland than ice skate?”

The Rink at Block 59 returns for a second season

This is the second year the green space between The Cheesecake Factory and Yard House at the Block 59 dining and entertainment plaza has been transformed into a winter wonderland, with a Christmas tree lighting, live music, a costumed snowman, a stilt walker, and snow machines sprinkling skaters with holiday cheer.

Karafiat said Friday’s opening at the rink kicked off a packed calendar of events, including a visit from the Grinch, cocoa with Mrs. Claus, a chance to skate with Santa himself, a live DJ, and a glow night ahead of New Years.

People of all ages take to the ice

Young skaters like Allie Diener said the rink itself, the hot cocoa, and the snow weren’t even the best part.

“My favorite part was just having a lot of fun and enjoying time with my family,” said Diener.

She said with this being her second time ice skating, her confidence on the ice had already grown.

How to get out on the ice

“If you’re going to come out you can buy your tickets online,” said Karafiat. “Walk ups are also welcome we have skate rentals here, all sizes, so kids are welcome to come.”

Tickets are $12-14 dollars for 1 hour 45 minutes of skating, skate rentals, assistive devices, and skate sharpening are also available.

The Rink at Block 59 is open 7 days a week with time slots available from 2-9 p.m. during the week, 10 a.m. to 11p.m. on Saturday and 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. on Sunday.

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