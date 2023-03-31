Tornado Watch issued for Naperville and the surrounding area

The National Weather Service (NWS) has issued a tornado watch for parts of Illinois, including Will and DuPage Counties, in effect until 10 p.m. Friday night.

Tornado Watch threats

The NWS says that conditions are right for the possibility of tornadoes, scattered golf-ball-sized hail, and wind gusts possibly reaching up to 70 MPH.

The NWS had been anticipating severe weather for the area, predicting two rounds: one this afternoon, the other later tonight around 9 p.m. to 11 p.m.

Severe weather conditions have already been reported in Peoria, as one trained spotter of the NWS reported golf-ball-sized hail at 3:01 P.M.

Taking precautions, monitoring weather

The NWS reminds everyone that the storms will be moving fast, at speeds of up to 60 MPH. Be prepared to take action quickly, if a tornado warning is issued near you.

Officials advise the public to have multiple alerts set up to receive weather warnings and monitor the forecast. Remember, outdoor sirens are meant for those who are outside. A weather radio, or weather alert app on a mobile device, can keep those inside better informed.

Best spots to shelter

In the event of a tornado, if indoors, the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) advises that shelter can be taken in a basement, storm cellar, or an interior room on the lowest level of a building. It’s best to stay away from windows, doors and outside walls.

If outside when a tornado warning sounds, if you can get to a sturdy building safely, you should do so. If not, do not get under an overpass or bridge, a low flat location is a better spot. Use your arms to protect your head and neck.

If you are stuck in a car and cannot get to a building or to an area lower than the level of the roadway, the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) recommends you park outside of traffic lanes, and put your seat belt on. Get low with your head below windows and cover your head with your hands as well as a coat or other cushion if possible.

Wind advisory issued for overnight

There is also a wind advisory for the Naperville area, which will be in effect for Friday night from 10 p.m. until Saturday at 1 p.m.

During that time, winds are expected to be between 25 to 35 mph, with some gusts up to 50 mph. The winds could knock down tree branches which could in turn create power outages.

Outdoor objects should be secured. And drivers, especially those of high-profile vehicles, are asked to use caution.

If you have a story idea, we want to hear from you.