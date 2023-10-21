Two Naperville residents receive 2023 Senior of the Year award

Naperville’s Brand Bobosky has helped dedicate over 50 works of art around the city in his role as founder of Naperville Century Walk.

His work bringing public art pieces to Naperville is one of the many reasons why he received a Senior of the Year award from the Naperville Senior Task Force at a ceremony in the Naperville Municipal Center Tuesday night.

“These are reminders and it should be a good part of the Naperville history,” said Bobosky. “It’s about people, places all unique to Naperville that make this such a wonderful town.”

Senior of the Year nominations

The Senior Task Force accepts Senior of the Year nominations from Naperville residents who have a history of community service, give back selflessly, and are 65 years or older. Each year, they choose two award recipients, one man and one woman.

Bobosky was also recognized for his service with the Naperville Area Chamber of Commerce, The Rotary Club of Naperville, and Little Friends, among others.

“This is really special because it’s Naperville,” said Bobosky. “I know in this town there had to be a lot of competition, so to get selected to be the male (recipient), this is a wonderful thing.”

Fundraising for Naperville

Also receiving an award this year was Bonnie O’Donnell.

The Pittsburgh native moved to Naperville with her husband Leo in 1974. Since arriving, O’Donnell has given back to her community at Saints Peter and Paul Church and St. Patrick’s Residence.

She’s played a crucial role in the Saints Peter and Paul Church fundraiser “Light the Way.” During the 25th anniversary last year, O’Donnell was dubbed the “silent auction queen” after securing many items for the event.

“It’s not just for our church that we do the fundraising,” said O’Donnell. “It’s for other causes around the Naperville community and elsewhere. I have to say it’s a satisfaction the fundraising went well.”

O’Donnell was honored to receive recognition for nearly half a century of service in Naperville.

“I was totally blown away,” said O’Donnell. “I could not believe it when John (Gallagher) called. I’m very honored to get it, and I’m very appreciative that somebody nominated me.”

Recognized by council

Bobosky and O’Donnell were both recognized by Mayor Scott Wehrli at Tuesday night’s Naperville City Council meeting, receiving a plaque of recognition.

