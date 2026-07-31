Two Naperville World War II veterans honored with Quilts of Valor

With kindness and gratitude in every stitch, two World World War II veterans were wrapped in special quilts Thursday evening at Naperville’s Independence Village.

“It’s a token that you don’t forget,” said Ray Svejnoha, one of the honorees.

The specifics behind the stitches

Ray Svejnoha and Peter Pierro – both over 100 years old – were each awarded a Quilt of Valor, an honor reserved only for select military members who served in active conflict.

“Well, I’m honored by the whole thing and very surprised,” said Pierro.

Nationally, the Quilts of Valor Foundation is approaching 500,000 quilts across the country. Each one is hand-crafted by a volunteer for a particular veteran, many of whom, the organization says, did not get the proper welcome home they deserved after combat.

“To have this tangible method of wrapping a quilt around them, thanking them for their service and welcoming them home is a way of helping them begin to heal,” said Susie Wing, Quilts of Valor, Illinois Chapter volunteer.

Bringing the Quilts of Valor to Naperville

Locally, Alma Jones started the tradition after seeing a similar presentation at her high school reunion in Pratt, Kansas

“It really touched me, and I thought, ‘I need to bring a program like that back to my Rotary Club in Naperville,’” said Jones.

That inspiration became an annual tradition for the Rotary Club of Naperville, now celebrating its 10th year of its own Quilt of Valor events.

“I really feel like it is meaningful and it is something that we can do that is kind of a hallmark of what we do,” said Jones.

Though typically awarded in November, this week’s presentation was a special mid-year addition, something the veterans say they won’t soon forget.

“I’d like to thank every one of these people who showed up here today. Each and every one of them has a little place in my heart,” said Svejnoha.

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